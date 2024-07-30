Magical DoReMi Anime Unveils 2nd 25th Anniversary Video

Video unveiled on protagonist Doremi Harukaze's birthday features ending song "Watashi no Tsubasa"

The staff of the Magical DoReMi ( Ojamajo Doremi ) magical girl anime debuted a second video for its 25th anniversary on Tuesday, July 30, the birthday of the anime's main character Doremi Harukaze. The video features the song "Watashi no Tsubasa" by Masami Nakatsukasa , one of the ending theme songs for Ojamajo Doremi DOKKAAN! , the anime's fourth and final season in 2002.

As with the first 25th anniversary video in March, Junichi Satō , the director of the original anime, storyboarded the new video, while Tatsuya Nagamine , an episode director on the original anime, directed the video. Yoshihiko Umakoshi returned to design the characters and served as animation director for the video.

The staff debuted the first 25th anniversary video for the franchise at AnimeJapan in March earlier this year. The video features newly animated glimpses of the main characters as they grow up.

The first Ojamajo Doremi anime series originally premiered in Japan in 1999, and 4Kids began broadcasting a heavily edited version of the series in the United States in 2005 under the title Magical DoReMi .

The franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019 with " Ojamajo Doremi 20-shūnen Carnival" ( Ojamajo Doremi 20th Anniversary Carnival), a special event held at the Tokyo International Forum Hall C. It featured a concert, a stage reading, a live drawing event, and talk show featuring the anime's voice actresses and staff.

Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ), the anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of Ojamajo Doremi , opened in 2020 after a delay. It won the Best Animation Film award at the 75th Mainichi Film Awards in 2021.

