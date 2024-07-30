Marubeni, Mizuho Securities Invest in Anime, Manga

Image via Marubeni's X/Twitter account © Marubeni

Entertainment news website Variety reported last Thursday that Japanese financial conglomeratesand Mizuho Securities are investing in the anime and manga industries.

According to the news outlet, Marubeni is targeting the manga and anime markets through a new venture with Shogakukan . The companies have established a joint venture between them and Marubeni 's paper products subsidiary Forest LinX named MAG.NET Corp. Marubeni and Forest LinX aim to expand MAG.NET's range of goods and services, as well as expand overseas distribution including the building of retail outlets. Shogakukan will ensure product supply for the new joint venture.

Mizuho Securities revealed this month that it will launch an animation film fund. The brokerage stated that it aims to raise US$15 million by the end of the year. It is raising funds from institutions and wealthy individuals starting at 300 million yen (about US$200,000) each. Mizuho will work on this venture with blockchain startup Questry and with Royalty Bank. The companies will then deploy a series of investments of up to US$5 million a time to new Japanese animation projects every year. In a report by Bloomberg, director of Mizuho's global investment banking division Shuichiro Tomihari stated that he hopes to "create opportunities for third-party investment and accelerate the revitalization of the animation industry.”"

Marubeni is Japan's 13th largest corporation. The company's principle investments industries involve cereals, chemicals, and paper.

Mizuho Securities is a part of the Mizuho keiretsu, or business alliance.

Source: Variety (Patrick Frater)