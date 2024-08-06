News
Toei Animation Streams Animation Video for DenDekaDen NFT Project (Updated)
posted on by Joanna Cayanan & Alex Mateo
Toei Animation revealed the official animation promotional video for it and creative technology studio STRATA's DenDekaDen- global IP project on Tuesday. The video titled "Den-dono Shinden-DenDekaDen-" features the theme song "DENSHIN-SANKA" by Amatsuki.
Set in Kyoto, against the backdrop of tradition and mythology, "Den-dono Shinden-DenDekaDen-" depicts the evolution of seven characters from spirits to gods.
Masatsugu Nagasoe (Kakegurui opening) directed and storyboarded the video. Ryuji Asami was the unit director. Keiko Tamaki (The Executioner and Her Way of Life) was the character designer and chief animation director. Tamaki was also the animation director along with Shūji Takahara (YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.)
Other staff members include:
- Color design, color check/cel check: Mai Matsumoto
- Key animator: Minori Nakagawa, Shūji Takahara, Clarke Remy, Yuka Asano, Yuka Sato, Aoi Hamahira, Shōko Maruyama, Mitchell Gonzales
- 2nd key animator: Yuka Sato, Masayuki Honda, Genki Okugawa, Akisa Okugawa, Syuntaro Yamada, Hisaya Kuwabara, Shiori Sano, Mihoko Tomita, Mihoko Yamazaki, Ryōtarō Aoba, Ren Tanaka, Mare Sekikawa, Hinako Ōmura
- In-between supervisor: Minori Nakgawa
- Animation producer: Kōji Nishizawa
The project utilizes NFTs (non-fungible tokens) through its fan-participation content, in which the characters, who exist as X (formerly Twitter) accounts, gain power through the support of followers.
Update: Updated names of project and video. Thanks, Caleb Chan.
Source: Toei Animation's YouTube channel
