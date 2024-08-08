Netflix Lists Gundam Seed Freedom Anime Film for September 1 Debut

Film opened in Japan on January 26, in N. America on May 7-8

© 創通・サンライズ

is listing theanime film with a September 1 debut on the service in the United States.

The film is already available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Japan as of June 8.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM opened in Japan on January 26. The film debuted at #1 in the Japanese box office. It selling 634,182 tickets for 1,065,983,130 yen (about US$7.20 million) in its first three days, marking the Gundam franchise 's highest three-day opening in box office earnings. The film is the highest-earning Gundam film in Japan ever.

Bandai Namco Filmworks and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States and Canada on May 7-8, screening with subtitles on May 7, and with an English dub on May 8.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.



Sources: Netflix, What's on Netflix via WTK