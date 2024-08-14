How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Manga Resumes After 10-Month Hiatus

Manga had been on hiatus since October 2023

Image via Crunchyroll Store © Yabako Sandrovich, SAAM, Shogakukan, Seven Seas Entertainment

Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru?

and SAAM's) manga resumed on August 5 after 10 months in hiatus. The manga had been on hiatus since October 2023.

Seven Seas Entertainment releases the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Hibiki is a teenage girl who loves to eat, but when she notices her waistline expanding, she decides to check out the local gym. The gym is full of buff dudes…and Akemi, the student council president?! When Akemi tries to convince Hibiki to take up weight training, Hibiki resists–until she meets pretty boy trainer Machio. Now, Hibiki is willing to do whatever it takes to get fit!

Sandrovich and MAAM launched the manga on Shogakukan 's web manga site Ura Sunday and on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2016. Shogakukan published the 19th compiled book volume in September 2023, and will release the 20th volume on August 19. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the 15th volume on Tuesday. Doga Kobo adapted the manga into a television anime which premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Sandrovich and MAAM launched the ST✰R: Strike it Rich ( Isshō Senkin ) in Manga ONE in April 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's second volume on March 19, and will release the third volume on August 19. Comikey releases the manga in English.

Sandrovich launched Kengan Ashura with Daromeon 's illustrations in the Manga ONE app in 2012 and ended the series in August 2018, but a new arc launched in the Manga ONE app in January 2019.