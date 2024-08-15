Classic Stars TV Anime's 2nd Character Video Features Mozart

The official website for the television anime of King Amusement Creative 's Classic Stars project revealed the anime's second character video featuring Mozart, voiced by Kent Itō , on Thursday.

Image via Classic Stars anime's X/Twitter ©CLASSIC★STARS PROJECT

The anime will premiere in 2025.

The anime stars:

Yūma Uchida as Beethoven

as Beethoven Kent Itō as Mozart

as Mozart Shun Abe as Chopin

as Chopin Shōya Ishige as Liszt

UNISON and King Records are credited with the original work. Noriyasu Agematsu is credited for the original planning as well as the executive producer, and Akifumi Kaneko ( Symphogear original creator) is a production supervisor.

Hideaki Oba ( I'm in Love with the Villainess , Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Shingo Nagai ( High Card , Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV scriptwriter) is overseeing the series scripts. Noriyasu Agematsu from Elements Garden is the music producer. Hitoshi Fujima , Ryōta Tomaru, and Yūsuke Takeda from Elements Garden are composing the music at King Records . Yōko Satō is adapting Tomoko Yoshida from UNISON's original character designs for animation.

The anime takes pace at Gloria Private Academy, where rising stars in the music, arts, and sports field gather. In the school's music department, the "Gift" of famous musicians of the past are implanted into the bodies of compatible students who can match their talent, and those students are then called by the names of those past masters. The anime focuses on Beethoven, who finds that he is compatible with Beethoven's "Gift," and is admitted to the school.

King Records , Unison, Broccoli, and King Amusement Creative revealed the project in 2018 as their second "music and heart-pounding crossover project" following Uta no Prince Sama .