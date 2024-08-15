Kazumi Yamashita Announces Upcoming English Release for Land Manga

Series debuted in 2014

Image via Amazon Japan © Kazumi Yamashita, Kodansha

Kazumi Yamashita announced on X/Twitter on Wednesday that an English release of the Land manga is in the works.

Yamashita launched the series on Kodansha 's Morning magazine March 2014, and ended it in July 2020. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in September 2020.

The story is set in a Land where death takes all those who reach the age of 50. An, the older of two twin sisters, was still a baby when she was offered up for sacrifice in the mountains by her village's priestly officials. Through this custom of sending people to the Other World, the village remains protected by the gods.

The series won the grand prize at the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in 2021. The series also made the top 20 manga ranking for male readers in the 2016 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

