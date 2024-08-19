Silent Hill 2 Remake Game's Trailer Previews Story

Game launches for PS5, PC on October 8

Konami began streaming a story trailer for the Silent Hill 2 game remake on Monday:

The game will launch on October 8 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam .

While Konami initially stated that the Silent Hill 2 remake will be a PS5 exclusive for 12 months, the game's Steam page lists it with an October 8 release date, the same as the PS5 version.

Bloober Team's ( Layers of Fear , Observer , Blair Witch , and The Medium ) is developing the game. Mateusz Lenart is the creative director and lead designer for Silent Hill 2. Maciej Głomb is the lead producer. Silent Hill series monster designer Masahiro Ito is the concept artist for Silent Hill 2. Akira Yamaoka is returning to compose the remake. Motoi Okamoto is the series producer.

Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. It then launched on Xbox in December 2021 and PC in December 2002.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. The most recent game in the main Silent Hill series is Silent Hill: Downpour, which launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in March 2012. The Silent Hill: Book of Memories PlayStation Vita spinoff game launched in October 2012. Silent Hill: The Short Message , a short free-to-play game, debuted on PS5 on January 31.