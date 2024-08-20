Hare Tokidoki Buta Novels Author Shiro Yadama Dies at 80

Image via Amazon Japan © Shiro Yadama, Iwasaki Shoten

The official website of publishing companyannounced on Tuesday that authordied on July 14 due to old age. He was 80.

A private family funeral was held in accordance to Yadama's wishes. The announcement stated that Yadama had been in poor health since this spring, but still responded to text/e-mail messages. According to Yadama's family, the author had "lived to the fullest."

Yadama launched the Hare Tokidoki Buta novels (image right) in 1980, and it has become a best-seller and long-selling book that still gets reprinted every year. The novels inspired the 1988 film titled Fair, then Partly Piggy . Discotek Media released the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2018 in Japanese audio with English subtitles. The novels also inspired a separate television anime adaptation in 1997 that ran on ABC Family with an English dub under the title Tokyo Pig .

