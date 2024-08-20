News
Hare Tokidoki Buta Novels Author Shiro Yadama Dies at 80
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Yadama's novels inspired 1988 Fair, then Partly Piggy anime film, 1997 Tokyo Pig TV anime
The official website of publishing company Iwasaki Shoten announced on Tuesday that author Shiro Yadama died on July 14 due to old age. He was 80.
Yadama launched the Hare Tokidoki Buta novels (image right) in 1980, and it has become a best-seller and long-selling book that still gets reprinted every year. The novels inspired the 1988 film titled Fair, then Partly Piggy. Discotek Media released the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2018 in Japanese audio with English subtitles. The novels also inspired a separate television anime adaptation in 1997 that ran on ABC Family with an English dub under the title Tokyo Pig.
A private family funeral was held in accordance to Yadama's wishes. The announcement stated that Yadama had been in poor health since this spring, but still responded to text/e-mail messages. According to Yadama's family, the author had "lived to the fullest."
