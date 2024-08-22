Crunchyroll to Screen Kenshi Yonezu's Concert Film for 1-Day-Only in September in Select Theaters

Film to screen on September 24-28 in N. America, select international markets

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

KENSHI YONEZU 2023 TOUR / FANTASY

Crunchyroll

announced on Thursday that it has acquired North American and select international rights to's concert filmandwill screen the film in theaters in ten cities for one day only on September 24 (Los Angeles will have two days of screenings from September 24-25).

The film will screen at Regal LA LIVE in Los Angeles, Regal Union Square in New York, Cineplex Yonge Dundas in Toronto, and in select theaters at the following locations:

September 24: Los Angeles, London, Paris

September 25: Los Angeles, New York, Toronto

September 26: Sydney

September 28: Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile (cities to be announced)

The film features Yonezu's last concert performance at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan on July 2, 2023.

Yonezu also revealed on Wednesday that he is holding a new world tour titled " KENSHI YONEZU 2025 TOUR / JUNK" that will have performances in Japan, China, and Taiwan, as well as the following locations in the U.S., the U.K., and France:

March 30: London, U.K.

April 1: Paris, France

April 4: New York, NY

April 6: Los Angeles, CA

There will be a special event from August 23-27 at Los Angeles' Kiosk-o-thèque on Sunset Boulevard to commemorate the release of Yonezu's sixth album LOST CORNER .

Yonezu most recently performed the theme song for Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron anime film titled "Chikyūgi" (Globe). He also has performed songs for Chainsaw Man , My Hero Academia , Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? , March comes in like a lion , and Final Fantasy XVI .

Source: Press releases