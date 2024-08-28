Saiyuki Reload Blast Manga Returns After 5 Years on September 28

Image via Amazon © Kazuya Minekura, Ichijinsha

The October issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that'smanga will return in the magazine's next issue on September 28. The manga will appear on the cover of the magazine issue, and the issue will also bundle two bromide cards with exclusive art.

The manga is the final series in the main story from Minekura's Saiyuki and Saiyuki Reload manga series. Saiyuki Reload Blast launched in Comic Zero Sum in 2009 but its publication slowed down in 2013 due to Minekura's health. The manga's third and latest compiled book volume shipped in October 2017.

Saiyuki Reload Blast went on hiatus in 2017 and resumed in 2019., only to go on hiatus again shortly after.

The Saiyuki Reload Blast anime adaptation premiered in July 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation offered a simuldub.

The Saiyuki manga series has also spawned the Saiyuki Gaiden and Saiyuki Ibun manga spinoffs, as well as three television anime series, an anime film, three OVA series, and stage musicals.

