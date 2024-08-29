Whisper Me a Love Song Anime Delays Blu-ray Discs by 4 Months

BDs to now ship in January-April 2025, delayed from original September-December 2024 window

Image via Whisper Me a Love Song anime's website ©竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

Whisper Me a Love Song

The official Japanese website for the television anime of's) manga announced on Thursday that the anime's staff is delaying its Blu-ray Disc release in Japan by four months due to "production circumstances."

The anime's first Blu-ray Disc volume, originally slated for September 13, is now scheduled for January 31 next year. The second volume is delayed from October 11 to February 28. The third volume is delayed from November 8 to March 28. The fourth volume is delayed from December 13 to April 30.

The official website announced in June that the remaining episodes had been delayed by at least two weeks due to production issues. The anime aired two special compilation episodes — "Prelude" covering the first two episodes and "Interlude" covering episodes 3 to 6 — on June 8 and June 15. The first new episodes, episode 9, aired on June 22, and episode 10 aired on June 29. The anime has not yet aired the remaining two episodes.

The anime premiered on April 13 in TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block after an earlier delay.

HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first volume:

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…