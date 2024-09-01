Karen of Singing Duo ClariS to Leave Unit

Karen aims to realize another dream while founding member Clara will keep singing

The official website for the singing duoannounced on Sunday that one half of the duo, Karen, will graduate from the unit at the end of their upcoming "Autumn Tour 2024 ~Via Fortuna~" concerts. The tour will end at Osaka's Zepp Namba venue on November 10 — days after the 10th anniversary of Karen's formal debut in the unit.

In a handwritten note posted on the website, Karen apologized for the suddenness of the announcement. She explained that she is leaving the unit to eventually realize another dream, namely to get married and raise a family.

The other member of the duo, Clara, added in a comment that she wholeheartedly supports the dream that Karen has realized. She added that she will keep singing as she did before, and asked fans for their continued support of ClariS .

Karen joined founding member Clara in the unit in November 2014, after another founding member, Alice, left five months earlier.

Clara and Alice debuted as ClariS in 2010. Before and after the lineup change, the unit has performed theme songs for popular anime, including Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Oreimo , Nisekoi , and Eromanga Sensei .

The unit had a reputation for keeping the members' identities secret for years, but gradually dropped their masks (figuratively and literally). This culminated with their first music video without masks in 2022: