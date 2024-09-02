Yuri Manga Magazine Galette's Crowdfunding Campaign for English Edition Exceeds Goal

Campaign earns US$48,008 from 619 backers, exceeding its US$12,332 goal

Image via Galette's website © Galette

Galette

Thecrowdfunding campaign for the overseas edition independent yuri magazineended on Monday, surpassing its 1.8 million yen (about US$12,332) goal and earning 7,006,980 yen (about US$48,008) from 619 backers. The campaign aims to re-edit and translate special overseas editions of the magazine in English. The campaign also reached all its stretch goals.

The overseas edition will feature manga from its previous editions and will include works by manga creators such as Milk Morinaga , Mera Hakamada , Haru Yatosaki, Miyuki Yorita, Moto Momono, Ringo Hamano, Izumi Kitta , and Nekohariko 22.

Galette staff describe the magazine:

"Galette" is an independent yuri comic magazine that contains yuri from various genres such as manga and illustration. We want to draw a story-oriented romance between girls! We want to deliver high quality yuri constantly! The yuri comic magazine "Galette" was planned by a group of yuri artists who agree with this desire.

The 31st and latest issue of the magazine launched on August 18. The magazine is published four times a year and its first issue launched in February 2017.