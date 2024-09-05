2024 Crayon Shin-chan Film Stays at #3, The Colors Within Opens at #7

(Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary), the's 31st 2D animated film stayed at #3 in its fourth weekend. The film sold 148,000 tickets and earned 173,122,300 yen (about US$1.20 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.77 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 2,146,878,000 yen (about US$14.96 million).

The film opened at #2 at the Japanese box office for the weekend of August 9-11. The film sold 365,000 tickets and earned 455,302,200 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days, and sold 510,000 tickets and earned 636 million yen (about US$4.32 million) in its first four days including Monday (August 12 was the Mountain Day holiday in Japan).

The film opened in Japan on August 9.

The film follows the friendship between the Nobara family's pet dog Shiro and a "small dinosaur." Their connection helps the growth of Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe Defense Squad.

Takumi Kitamura guest stars in the film as Billy, a biology researcher who loves dinosaurs and works with the Kasukabe Defense Squad. Ozwald comedian duo Yū Hatanaka and Shunsuke Itō also guest star in the film as Chū and Ammoner Itō, respectively.

Shinobu Sasaki (director of many Duel Masters anime including the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Duel Masters TV anime) directed the film. Moral, who writes scripts for the Crayon Shin-chan TV series, wrote the screenplay.

Rock band My Hair is Bad perform the film's theme song "Omoide o Kakenukete" (Run Past Your Memories).



My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next

franchise

), the fourth anime film in the, rose from #6 to #4 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 149,719,000 yen (about US$1.04 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,993,781,000 yen (about US$20.85 million).

The film opened in Japan on August 2. It sold 608,500 tickets, and earned approximately 895 million yen (about US$6.28 million) in its first three days. The film is simultaneously screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International will bring the film to U.S. theaters on October 11. The film will be available with English subtitles and dub releases.

The original villain characters for the film are members of a mysterious, big criminal organization called the "Gorrini Family."

Tensai Okamura ( Darker than Black ) directed the film at BONES . Returning staff members from the television series and previous films include scriptwriter Yōsuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Vaundy performs the theme song "Homunculus" as well as the film's ending theme song "Gift."

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi served as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society. In the film, a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" suddenly appear in a society that has collapsed due to war.



Kingdom: Taishogun no Kikan

Kingdom

(Return of the General), the fourth live-action film , dropped from #5 to #6 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 128,403,100 yen (about US$894,400) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 5.02 million tickets, and earned a cumulative total of 7,401,215,200 yen (about US$51.55 million).

The film opened on July 12. It sold 1,065,000 tickets and earned 1.629 billion yen (about US$10.28 million) in its first three days. The film sold 1.46 million tickets in its first four days, including Monday (which was the Marine Day holiday in Japan), and earned 2.2 billion yen (about US$13.89 million) in that time.

The film covers the manga's Shi Ka (Zi Xia) arc and the Battle of Bayou — the first time Shin (Xin) and Ō Ki (Wang Qi) stood on the battlefield together, to fend off the invasion by the mighty Chō (Zhao) from the north. Anne ( Anne Watanabe ) returns to the cast as the pivotal character Shi Ka (Zi Xia). Other cast members include Kataoka Ainosuke VI as Fuu Ki (Feng Ji), Kōji Yamamoto as Chō Sō (Zhao Zhuang), Yuki Yamada as Man Goku ( Wan Ji ), Eri Murakawa as You Li (Yū Ri), Hinako Sakurai as Dong Mei (Tō Bi), and Yūki Araki as Kyō.

Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , Takao Osawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), Ō Ki (Wang Qi), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao), respectively, from the two previous films. Nana Seino , Hiroshi Tamaki , and Kōichi Satō from the second film also reprised their respective characters Kyо̄ Kai, Sho Hei Kun (Lord Changping), and Ryo Fui (Lu Buwei).

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Manga creator Yasuhisa Hara and Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) returned to write the script.

Kimi no Iro

), the new anime feature film byand director), opened at #7. The film earned 97,739,500 yen (about US$680,200) in its first three days.

The anime opened in Japan on Friday. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024. The film has IMAX screenings in 51 theaters in Japan. GKIDS has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, and it will screen the film in winter 2024. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe. PLAION PICTURES will handle Italian- and German-speaking territories, and CHARADES will manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

The story centers on Totsuko, a high school girl who can see the "colors" of the emotions in people's hearts. She attends a mission school in Nagasaki. In order to keep her friends and family from feeling dark feelings, she worries, reads situations, and even lies to smooth things over. At an antique bookshop in the corner of town, she meets a beautiful woman with an incredibly beautiful color and a music-loving boy trying to put together a band. The story follows these three sensitive people who gather together to play in a band.

Yamada directed the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) penned the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) composed the music. DaisukeRichard drafted the original characters, and Takashi Kojima designed the characters and also directed the animation. Mr. Children performs the theme song "in the pocket."

The live-action film of's horror mangastayed at #8 in its second weekend.

The film opened in Japan on August 23.

Ryōka Minamide plays the film's protagonist Norio, the eldest son of the Kamiki family. Kōji Shiraishi ( Sadako vs. Kayako , Impossibility Defense ) directed the film.

The manga follows a family who move into their own house. Immediately, the family and the house experience mysterious phenomena.

Oshikiri published the manga in Gentosha Comics ' Comic Birz magazine from January 2010 to March 2011. The manga has two volumes.



, the anime film of'sbasketball manga, rose from #10 to #9 in the third week of its revival screenings that began on August 13. The film earned 81,815,390 yen (about US$569,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 16,464,137,370 yen (about US$114 million).

The film has now surpassed James Cameron 's 2009 Avatar film to become the 12th highest-grossing film in Japan ever.

The film opened in Japan in December 2022, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

By June 2023, the film had sold over 10 million tickets to earn 14.43 billion yen (about US$103.5 million that time) in Japan, after about a half a year in theaters. The film ended its main screening run after about nine months in Japan in August 2023. The film last had revival screenings in January.

GKIDS released the film in theaters the United States and Canada with both an English dub and with Japanese audio and English subtitles in July 2023. The film earned US$662,211 in its first weekend in North America. GKIDS released the film on Blu-ray Disc on June 25, with distribution by Shout! Studios . The film began streaming on Netflix in the U.S. on August 25.

The two-week advance theater screening for the third season of theanime opened on August 30. While it did not rank in the top 10, it earned 44,772,500 yen (about US$311,600) in its first three days.

The third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) will premiere on October 2 on TOKYO MX , AT-X , and other channels, with a 90-minute special. The anime will also stream on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services in Japan. The "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) will premiere on February 5, 2025. Each arc will have eight episodes.

Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.



Zegapain Statement Alpha

) film sequel dropped from #2 to #5 in its third weekend in the mini-theater rankings.

The film opened on August 16.

Shintarō Asanuma , Kana Hanazawa , Ayako Kawasumi , and Romi Park returned from the previous anime as their characters Kyo Sogoru, Ryoko Kaminagi, Shizuno Misaki, and Lu Sheng, respectively.

Masami Shimoda returned from the previous Zegapain anime as director at Sunrise . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Aldnoah.Zero , Ga-Rei: Zero , Looking Up At The Half-Moon ) penned the film's script. Akihiko Yamashita returned as character designer, alongside other character designers Tatsuya Suzuki and Marie Tagashira , the latter of whom worked as character designer for the new footage in the Zegapain ADP compilation film. Rei Nakahara , Noriyuki Jinguji , Takahiro Yamada , and Hideki Fukushima all returned from the previous anime as mechanical designers. Ayako Ōtsuka also returned to compose the music.

The film has two parts. The first part, titled "Reminiscence Arc," recounts the Zegapain television anime series, and Zegapain ADP ( Zegapain Adaptation ) compilation film. The second part, titled "Olta Moda Arc," depicts the future after the final episode of the Zegapain TV series. The "Olta Moda Arc" is named after a "new force" in the Zegapain world.

The 25th anniversary screening of the Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie anime film stayed at #3 in the mini-theater rankings in its fourth weekend.

The cinema screening of the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage-New Encounter stage play ranked at #4 in the mini-theater rankings in its opening weekend.

