My Ice-Rose Husband Said He Only Wants Me to Play the Role of the Next Duchess Manga Gets English Simulpub

My Ice-Rose Husband Said He Only Wants Me to Play the Role of the Next Duchess, but Now He's Stalking Me at Home!

K MANGA service added a manga adaptation of an author's story in English on Tuesday. The service will release chapters of the manga in English as they release in Japanese.

K MANGA describes the story:

Viola, the daughter of a declining count (she was Japanese in her previous life), was married off to Albert―the next duke―by her parents. However, on the very first night of their marriage, her husband declares, “All I ask of you is that you carry out your role as the wife of the duke in appearance only,” effectively shattering any hope of a romantic relationship. Despite the soul-destroying statement from him, Viola picks up the pieces and starts to live happily and without restraints, announcing, “Forget my ice-cold, rude husband. I'm gonna live my life the way I want!” However, her new husband and mansion seem to hide a secret...?! It's a smothering romance of a reincarnated, happy-go-lucky lady who, by comforting the traumatized husband, turns him into the most doting of husbands♡ "

The manga launched in December 2022 on the Palcy app. Kodansha shipped its third compiled volume on June 28.

Satsuki serialized the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from December 2021 to March 2022.

