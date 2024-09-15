Macross 7's Fire Bomber Band Gets 1st Standalone Concerts in 13 Years

The first of four " Macross 7 30th Anniv. Basara Explosion 2024 From Fire Bomber" concerts ended on Sunday with an announcement of the first standalone concerts in 13 years to unite the full Fire Bomber band. The " Macross 7 30th Anniv. Fire Bomber Live 2025 ~Burn! Burn! Burn!" concerts will run on February 21 and 22 at Tokyo's Toyosu Pit venue. The band's new single "Burn! Burn! Burn!" will go on sale on October 30 with a cover illustrated by the series' original character designer Haruhiko Mikimoto .

Cover art revealed for FIRE BOMBER's new single “BURN! BURN! BURN!” It was drawn by Haruhiko Mikimoto✨

Both Yoshiki Fukuyama — the main singing voice of Fire Bomber's lead male vocalist Basara Nekki — and Nobutoshi Canna — the main speaking voice of Basara — sang at Sunday's concert. However, Fukuyama took care to emphasize that Sunday's concert was a Basara concert, and not a concert of the full Fire Bomber band. The concerts in February will feature both Fukuyama and Chie Kajiura , the main singing voice of Fire Bomber's lead female vocalist Mylene Flare Jenius. It will be the first time these two performers unite as Fire Bomber since the multi-act " Macross Crossover Live 2019" concert, and the first time in standalone concerts since "FIRE BOMBER 2012."