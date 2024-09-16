'Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi' TV Anime's Teaser Video Reveals 2025 Debut

The Aniplex Online Fest 2024 event on Monday revealed a video and visual for the television anime of Aya Hirakawa 's Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi (The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy) romantic comedy manga.

The anime will debut in 2025. Tadahito Matsubayashi is directing the anime at P.A. Works and Yūsuke Inoue is the character designer.

The manga centers on Yū Ayase, the son of Subaru Ayase. Yū's mother Subaru is herself gifted with beauty, athleticism, and intelligence, but Yū seems to have only inherited her mother's good looks and nothing else. When Yū is enrolled into a high-class school, he is entrusted to the care of his mother's friend, and moves to their house. There, he begins rooming with the three Mikadono sisters, who are all exceptionally talented in their own way, but have a weak side to them.

Hirakawa launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2021. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 11th volume on October 18.

