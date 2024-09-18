Manga UP! Adds Programmed for Heartbreak: Sartain in Love Manga in English

Swery is best known to gamers for his off-the-wall characterization and unconventional genre mixes. For a great example, look no further than his new VR multiplayer: Death Game Hotel .

― Hidetaka Suehiro, best known to gamers as "Swery," has long been appreciated for his off-the-wall characterization, unconventional genre mixes, and unique settings in games. For a great example, look no further than S...