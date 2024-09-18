News
Manga UP! Adds Programmed for Heartbreak: Sartain in Love Manga in English
posted on by Anita Tai
Series launched in November 2022
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service added Tomiyaki Kagisora's Programmed for Heartbreak: Sartain in Love (Renai Jikai Ningyou Koisuru Sartain) manga in English on Thursday.
Square Enix describes the manga:
In this sci-fi fantasy world, “Dolls” are androids with advanced AI and unique personalities. They're designed to be adored by their human keepers but forbidden to fall in love—for if they do, they become idiots. Nonetheless, they can't help but fall. For these Dolls, caught between humanity and artificiality, will love lead them to happiness...or ruin?
Kagisora launched the series on Square Enix's Gangan pixiv website in November 2022, and ended it on February 22. Square Enix shipped the fourth and final compiled book volume on May 22.
Source: Email correspondence