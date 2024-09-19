News
Usamaru Furuya's Lychee Light Club Manga Gets New Stage Play Adaptation in January
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A website opened on Thursday to reveal a new stage play adaptation of Usamaru Furuya's Lychee Light Club manga, which will run from January 10-26 at the IMM Theater in Tokyo. The website also revealed the new stage play's cast and staff.
The stage play's cast are:
Aoto Tani is directing the stage play and is writing the script.The manga is itself an adaptation of a stage play by Norimizu Ameya's theatrical troupe Tokyo Grand Guignol. The story revolves around nine students at an all-boys school who create a god-like Lychee machine to capture the beautiful women of the world. However, the machine eventually becomes self-aware "and is soon equally capable of measuring beauty and executing justice."
Usamaru Furuya's one-volume Lychee Light Club manga ran in Manga Erotics F from 2005 to 2006. North American publisher Vertical released the manga in April 2011. Furuya also drew the Bokura no Hikari Club (Our Light Club) prequel manga, which ended in 2012. The manga was published online for free in Ohta Publishing's PocoPoco web manga magazine.
The manga's first stage play adaptation ran in 2012. The second stage play ran in 2013, and the third stage play had its run in 2015.
The first stage play's cast also voiced a television anime adaptation of the manga, also in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime into several countries as it aired in Japan.
The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2016.
