News
Usamaru Furuya's Lychee Light Club Manga Gets New Stage Play Adaptation in January

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
4th stage play adaptation to run from January 10-26

A website opened on Thursday to reveal a new stage play adaptation of Usamaru Furuya's Lychee Light Club manga, which will run from January 10-26 at the IMM Theater in Tokyo. The website also revealed the new stage play's cast and staff.

lychee
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025

The stage play's cast are:

Hikari Makishima as Zera
ly1
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Takumi Kizu as Tamiya
ly2
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Satsuki Nakayama as Jaibo
ly3
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Seiya Konishi as Niko
ly4
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Haruki Mochizuki as Raizō
ly5
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Sōjirō Yoshimura as Kaneda
ly6
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Nayuta Fukuzaki as Dentaku
ly7
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Motohisa Harashima as Dafu
ly8
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Kento Sakurai as Yakobu
ly9
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Junko Nagao as Hagio-sensei/Mother Tsunekawa
ly10
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Gaku Katō as Hiroyuki Tsunekawa (double cast)
ly11
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Seira Ina as Hiroyuki Tsunekawa (double cast)
ly12
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Kosuke Ozeki as Lychee
ly13
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025
Hinako Kikuchi as Kanon
ly14
Image via Lychee Light Club stage play's X/Twitter account
© 古屋兎丸/ライチ☆光クラブ プロジェクト 2025

Aoto Tani is directing the stage play and is writing the script.

143431.0cc91e21e18a05a5e8a4e92a24baf86f
© Usamaru Furuya, Ohta Publishing, Vertical
The manga is itself an adaptation of a stage play by Norimizu Ameya's theatrical troupe Tokyo Grand Guignol. The story revolves around nine students at an all-boys school who create a god-like Lychee machine to capture the beautiful women of the world. However, the machine eventually becomes self-aware "and is soon equally capable of measuring beauty and executing justice."

Usamaru Furuya's one-volume Lychee Light Club manga ran in Manga Erotics F from 2005 to 2006. North American publisher Vertical released the manga in April 2011. Furuya also drew the Bokura no Hikari Club (Our Light Club) prequel manga, which ended in 2012. The manga was published online for free in Ohta Publishing's PocoPoco web manga magazine.

The manga's first stage play adaptation ran in 2012. The second stage play ran in 2013, and the third stage play had its run in 2015.

The first stage play's cast also voiced a television anime adaptation of the manga, also in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime into several countries as it aired in Japan.

The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2016.

Sources: Lychee Light Club stage play's website, Comic Natalie

