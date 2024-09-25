Kou Tosaya's Goze Hotaru Manga Ends on October 1

Manga about a girl's quest to find true calling, missing father launched on March 19

Image via Amazon © Kou Tosaya, Shueisha

'sapp and website revealed on Tuesday that'smanga will end in its next chapter on October 1.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga digitally and describes the story:

After losing her mother early on, Hotaru, a girl surrounded by warmth and tranquility, finds her life taking a dramatic turn. An unexpected event draws her into the world of "Goze," setting her on a path through unknown lands with music as her guide. Armed with her talent and a heart full of questions, she embarks on a quest, seeking her missing father and her true calling...!

Tosaya launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ on March 19. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 4, and the second volume on September 4.



Source: Shonen Jump+