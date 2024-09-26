We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie Launches on Xbox Game Pass

The Microsoft Japan Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast livestream on Thursday revealed that We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie has released for Xbox Game Pass and Windows PC.

The game is an HD version of the 2005 We Love Katamari PlayStation 2 game. We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in June 2023.

The game includes five new challenges, a photo mode, an Eternal Mode with no time limits, and other improvements.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Katamari Damacy Reroll , an HD remaster of the first Katamari Damacy , on the Switch and PC in 2018, and on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2020.

Bandai Namco released the rolling puzzle game Katamari Damacy for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. Katamari Damacy inspired numerous sequels in North America and Japan for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and mobile devices. Bandai Namco Entertainment released its Amazing Katamari Damacy smartphone game in December 2017.