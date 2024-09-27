Fairy Tail 2 Game's System Overview Trailer Streamed

Game launches for Switch, PS5, PS4 on December 13; PC on December 11

Koei Tecmo revealed a new system overview trailer on Friday at Tokyo Game Show 2024 for it and Gust 's Fairy Tail 2 sequel role-playing game.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on December 13 and for PC via Steam on December 11.

The game will get a "Fairy Tail 2 Guild Box" edition that includes the base game, a B2-size cloth poster, the visual artbook "Weekly Sorcerer Magazine Extra Issue Game Release Edition Vol.2," an original soundtrack CD, and a special shikishi with holographic finish.

The Digital Deluxe edition will include "Ryza" outfits for Lucy, Erza, and Mirajane, a set of 10 "Crystals" items, 10 alternate costumes, and 10 "Lacrima Fragments."

The game's season pass bonus includes the Wendy outfit "Fairy Queen Erza" and the Erza outfit "Sky Dragon Slayer Wendy."

The game's early purchase bonus is a "Miss Fairy Tail Contest" outfit for Lucy, the digital pre-order bonus includes a Natsu outfit "Natsu of Edolas," and the physical edition special bonus includes a reversible cover.

In the sequel, players control Natsu, Lucy, and more Fairy Tail guild members in the series' Alvarez Empire Arc. There will be new "Character Stories" and an original story, "Key to Hidden Secrets," featuring events that take place after the final battle.

Koei Tecmo and Gust 's first Fairy Tail RPG debuted for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in July 2020. The game was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006, and ended in July 2017.

The manga has inspired four television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in English.

Mashima and Atsuo Ueda 's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga inspired a television anime that premiered on July 7.