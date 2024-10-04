Kentie's Room of Guilty Pleasure Manga Gets AnimeFesta Anime

Suiseisha revealed on Friday that Kentie's Room of Guilty Pleasure ( Guilty Hole: Oshiego Shika Shimei Dekinai Mise ) adult manga is inspiring an AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) adaptation.

Image via AnimeFesta's X/Twitter account © Kentie / Suiseisha Inc.

Coolmic releases the manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Choose Your Favorite Student---Overworked, treated like dirt, and looked down on by my students, everything felt worthless until I found the "Guilty Hole."

WWWave Corporation publishes the manga digitally on its Comic Goichi platform. Suiseisha will release one compiled volume of the manga on November 18.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past seven years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime is Taisho Era Contract Marriage: The Substitute Bride and a Soldier's Fierce Love , based on Yuzu Kanzaki 's Until You Bear My Child: The Substitute Bride and the Beast Soldier ~ ( Haramu Made Midareike: Migawari Hanayome to Gunpuku no Mōai ) historical romance manga. The anime will premiere on the AnimeFesta website in Japan on October 6 at 24:00 (effectively, October 7 at midnight), and also on the Coolmic website with English subtitles, and uncensored. The anime will also have a TV version that will debut in Japan one hour after its online premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.