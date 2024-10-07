Magus of the Library Manga Ends 2nd Arc

Series launched in November 2017

Image via Amazon Japan © Mitsu Izumi, Kodansha

The November issue of Kodansha 's monthly Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Monday that Mitsu Izumi 's Magus of the Library ( Toshokan no Daimajutsushi ) manga has ended its second arc.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the series in English and describes the story:

In the small village of Amun lives a poor boy named Theo. Theo adores books, but because of his pointed ears and impoverished life, he isn't allowed to use the village library. As he endures the prejudice and hatred of the village, he dreams of going where such things don't exist: Aftzaak, City of Books. But one day, Theo chances to meet a Kafna—a librarian who works for the great library of Aftzaak—and his life changes forever…

Izumi launched the manga in Good! Afternoon magazine in November 2017, and Kodansha shipped the eighth compiled book volume on June 6. The seventh volume in English released digitally on May 21 and physically on May 28.

Kodansha USA Publishing states the manga is Sophie Schwimm's Kafna of the Wind story translated by Hiroto Hamada.

