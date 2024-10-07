×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Magus of the Library Manga Ends 2nd Arc

posted on by Anita Tai
Series launched in November 2017

91fiojt3uhl._sl1500_
Image via Amazon Japan
© Mitsu Izumi, Kodansha

The November issue of Kodansha's monthly Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Monday that Mitsu Izumi's Magus of the Library (Toshokan no Daimajutsushi) manga has ended its second arc.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the series in English and describes the story:

In the small village of Amun lives a poor boy named Theo. Theo adores books, but because of his pointed ears and impoverished life, he isn't allowed to use the village library. As he endures the prejudice and hatred of the village, he dreams of going where such things don't exist: Aftzaak, City of Books. But one day, Theo chances to meet a Kafna—a librarian who works for the great library of Aftzaak—and his life changes forever…

Izumi launched the manga in Good! Afternoon magazine in November 2017, and Kodansha shipped the eighth compiled book volume on June 6. The seventh volume in English released digitally on May 21 and physically on May 28.

Kodansha USA Publishing states the manga is Sophie Schwimm's Kafna of the Wind story translated by Hiroto Hamada.

Source: Good! Afternoon! November issue

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives