Rumiko Takahashi's Manga Top 230 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Books reached 200 million copies in 2017

© Rumiko Takahashi

Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions reported on Wednesday that the compiled volumes of all of Rumiko Takahashi 's manga have surpassed 230 million copies in circulation worldwide, as of August 2024.

The 35th volume of Takahashi's RIN-NE ( Kyōkai no Rinne ) manga previously revealed that the total number of copies had topped 200 million in 2017.

The Ranma 1/2 manga received a new anime adaptation on October 5 on the NTV channel at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime exclusively streams on Netflix after its broadcast.

The French government conferred the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) decoration on manga creator Rumiko Takahashi in April 2023.

Since making her debut in 1978, Takahashi has created such manga as Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Mermaid Saga , Rumic Theater , Ranma 1/2 , One-Pound Gospel , and Inuyasha . In her career of over four decades, many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.

Takahashi was inducted into the Harvey Awards' Hall of Fame in 2021. She was similarly inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame in 2018.

Source: PR TImes