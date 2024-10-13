Battle in 5 Seconds Manga Enters Hiatus

Remake series debuted in 2015

Image via Amazon Japan

Miyakokasiwa announced on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic service that the Battle in 5 Seconds ( Deatte 5-byō de Battle ) manga, which is a remake of Saizō Harawata 's original series, will enter a hiatus. Miyakokasiwa noted health and personal issues since the start of the year, and added that the series is approaching the end.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Akira Shiroyanagi is a high schooler who loves challenging games and Konpeito candy. One day, while heading to school, he encounters an enigmatic woman called Mion. After that, Akira and a host of other individuals are kidnapped and forced to become test pilots for a mysterious organization. They are given unique abilities and pitted against each other. Armed with his newfound, special ability, Akira becomes determined to take down this sinister group and beat their game. He has to rely on his guile to overcome all sorts of obstacles in a captivating battle of wits!

Harawata posted the original manga online before artist Miyakokasiwa launched a "remake" of the manga with new art in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic service in 2015. The manga is also on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app.

The series inspired an anime adaptation in 2021. Crunchyroll released an English dub for the series.



Source: Ura Sunday