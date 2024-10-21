Shōnen Hana to Yume Digital Magazine Ends Publication

Hakusensha 's Shōnen Hana to Yume , the digital sister magazine to Hana to Yume , published the 12th and final issue on Sunday. The magazine will cease publication.

Image via Amazon Japan

The magazine also revealed the fates of the unfinished titles.

The following series will move publication to Hana to Yume Web:

Yū Tomofuji's Futatsu no Gespenster (Our Gespenster)

(Our Gespenster) Isao Minezaki's Naraku no Exorcist (Exorcist of Hell)

(Exorcist of Hell) Hina Nakatsukasa's Jigoku de Cream Soda (Cream Soda in Hell)

The following series will move to Manga Park :

Akira's Tensei Shitara Hime Datta node Dansou Joshi Kiwamete Saikyou Mahou Tsukai Mezasuwa (I Became a Princess After Reincarnation, so I Decided to Wear Men's Clothes and Become the Strongest Wizard)

(I Became a Princess After Reincarnation, so I Decided to Wear Men's Clothes and Become the Strongest Wizard) Raku Sakai's Gohon Ude no Mahoutsukai

The publication launched in fall 2020. Hakusensha had announced the spinoff magazine in February of the same year.

Hakusensha explained at the time that it created the special edition spinoff of Hana to Yume because Hana to Yume is a " shōjo magazine that men also read" and because there has been an increase in women who like to read shōnen manga.

Hana to Yume launched in 1974, and Hakusensha publishes new issues on the fifth and 20th of each month. The Bessatsu Hana to Yume sister magazine launched in 1977 and ended publication in May 2018. Another sister magazine, The Hana to Yume , launched as a "special edition" magazine in 1999. Hakusensha publishes new issues every other month.