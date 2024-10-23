Fantagraphics to Release Shintaro Kago's Brain Damage Manga

Company to also release Korean artist Yudori's Raging Clouds

Raging Clouds

Le Ciel pour conquête

Fantagraphics confirmed with ANN that it will release'smanga in English on July 15. The company will also release Korean artist Yudori's) graphic novel on May 27.

Kago debuted the Brain Damage manga in Wani Books ' Web Comic Gum in May 2016 and ended it in November 2017. Wani Books published the single compiled book volume in Japan in November 2017.

Brain Damage features four short stories: "Labyrinth Quartet" about four identical young women trapped in a building together with a stalker, "Curse Room" centerting on a health aide who must take care of zombies and keep them peaceful, "Family Portrait" following a senile and perverted old man related to vanishing people, and "Blood Harvest" about mangled bodies found within pristine cars.

Kago is perhaps best known for his satirical psychological horror. BookLOUD serialized Kago's Dementia 21 manga in English and Japanese in its bilingual ComicLoud digital magazine until the magazine ceased publication in 2013. BookLOUD also released four volumes digitally in both English and Japanese, and a total of seven volumes in Japanese. Fantatagraphics Books released it in print.

