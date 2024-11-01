HarperCollins Japan Distributes Romance, Fantasy Manga Digitally in English in N. America

Company plans to offer 13 manga titles each month via, other e-book retailers under "" label

HarperCollins Japan announced on Friday that it is releasing e-books of fantasy and romance manga to the North American market. The company stated it will offer 13 manga titles each month via Amazon and other e-book retailers under its " BisouBisou Comics " label.

Image courtesy of HarperCollins Japan

The Amazon sales page HarperCollins Japan provided to ANN for BisouBisou Comics lists more than 30 romance manga. The earliest manga released on June 7, and the latest manga released on October 23.

HarperCollins Japan stated it will also release Matsuri Akino 's Pet Shop of Horrors manga in English digitally in late 2024. Seven Seas announced in August it will release the Pet Shop of Horrors : Collector's Edition manga starting in February 2025 with an all-new translation.

Source: Press release