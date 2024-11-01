Netflix Adds After School Doctor, If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student, Rookies Live-Action Shows in U.S.

After School Doctor series of Mayu Hinase's Hо̄kago Karte manga debuted on October 12

After School Doctor

If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student

recently added the following live-action shows to its streaming service:, and

After School Doctor , the live-action series of Mayu Hinase's Hо̄kago Karte , debuted on October 12. Hinase launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in September 2011, and ended it in May 2018. The story follows a pediatrician who works in an elementary school.

Yayū Murata published a one-shot version of the Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru. ( If my wife [became] an elementary school student. , or TsumaSho ) manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2018, before beginning serialization of it in July that same year. The manga ended in December 2022, and Hobunsha published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume in March 2023.

The manga also inspired an anime that debuted on October 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Masanori Morita created the Rookies manga in 1998, which inspired a live-action television series in 2008, and the Rookies: Graduation film in 2009. The story follows a baseball team of high school delinquents.

