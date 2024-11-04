Maniac Road, Infinite Ryuvius Manga Artist Shinsuke Kurihashi Dies

Rough draft of 19th chapter of Kurihashi's ongoing Occhan Bokensha no Sen-ya Ichi-ya manga published

The official X (formerly) account of'smanga website revealed on Monday that manga artistdied in September.

A private funeral was held by close family members.

Comic Fire stated that the 19th chapter of Kurihashi's ongoing Occhan Bokensha no Sen-ya Ichi-ya (The Old Man Adventurer's Thousand and One Nights) manga was currently in the works before Kurihashi died.

Along with the announcement, Comic Fire published the manga's 19th chapter in a rough draft form, and will announce the release of the third compiled book volume, as soon as a date has been decided.

Kurihashi's Occhan Bokensha no Sen-ya Ichi-ya manga is an adaptation of Gin Kanekure and Gigi's light novel series of the same title. The manga launched on Comic Fire 's website in December 2021.

Kurihashi drew the manga adaptation of the Infinite Ryvius anime series in 2000. ComicsOne published the manga in English.

Kurihashi launched the three-volume Maniac Road manga in 2002, followed by its spinoff manga titled Pretty Maniacs in 2004. ComicsOne also published Maniac Road , and DrMaster published Pretty Maniacs in English.

Other manga by Kurihashi includes Dungeon Master , Kurogane Pukapuka Tai , Nocturne - Yasōkyoku , and Ouka Houshin .