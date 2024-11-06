Taking Care of God Artist Jun Yokoyama to Launch New Manga in November

No Murder No Life debuts on November 18

Shonengahosha 's Young King Bull magazine announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Wednesday that Jun Yokoyama will launch a new series No Murder No Life in this year's 8th issue on November 18.

The story follows seemingly perfect high school student Rina "Iserina" Iseki. She only reveals her true feelings to her best friend Kamo. One day she encounters a talking dog, who somehow gives an unsightly prediction of the future.

Yokoyama ended the Mami-chan manga on September 2. Yokoyama launched the manga in Young King Bull in October 2022.

Jun Yokoyama drew a manga adaptation of Liu Cixin 's Taking Care of God novel in Kadokawa 's web manga site Comic Hu from June 2022 to January 2023. Yen Press released the manga in English.

Source: Young King Bull's X/ Twitter account





