We Never Learn's Taishi Tsutsui Launches New Manga on November 18

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service revealed on Thursday that manga creator Taishi Tsutsui ( We Never Learn ) will launch a new manga titled Sid Craft no Saishū Suiri (Sid Craft's Final Deduction) in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump on November 18. MANGA Plus will publish an English version of the manga simultaneously with the Japanese version.

New English series!! Starts 11/18!(JST)

Simultaneous release with Japan✨Weekly Shonen Jump new manga!📚

Don't miss it‼ pic.twitter.com/xsKIeVALoB — MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA (@mangaplus_o) November 7, 2024

Tsutsui launched the We Never Learn ( Boku-tachi wa Benkyō ga Dekinai ) manga in February 2017, and ended it in December 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 21st and final compiled book volume in March 2021.

The first 13-episode anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America has licensed the anime under the title We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , and streamed the anime on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and the now-defunct FunimationNow . The second 13-episode season premiered in Japan in October 2019. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE all streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise 's first OVA shipped with the manga's 14th volume in November 2019. The second OVA shipped with the manga's 16th volume in April 2020.