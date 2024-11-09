Sonic Wings Reunion Game Revealed for Release on Switch, PS5, PC, Arcade on May 29, 2025

Game will release in 7 languages including English

Success Corporation announced on Friday that the previously revealed new game in the Sonic Wings game franchise is titled Sonic Wings Reunion , and it will release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC via Steam , and arcade on May 29, 2025.

Image via Success Corporation's X/Twitter account ©HAMSTER Corporation / ©SUCCESS

The game's official website lists the PS5, Switch, and Steam release with text in Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The game is the first new game in the franchise in 26 years.

The vertical-scrolling shooting game takes place in 20XX, when various cities all over the world are being attacked. The "Fata Morgana" organization that has super weapons and uses unknown technology to control the world's military weaponry, has returned. Members of a secret international rescue team named "Project Blue" rise up to face this threat.

Success Corporation's Shinya Nagatomo is producing the new game. Former Video System composer Sōshi Hosoi and singer Suzuka are also involved with the project. Hosoi was the one who came up with the project concept.

Video System released the first Sonic Wings/Aero Fighters vertical-scrolling shooting game in arcades in 1992. The game was ported to the Super Famicom/ Nintendo Entertainment System in 1993. The game received several sequels, with Sonic Wings 2 and Sonic Wings 3 launching for the Neo Geo. Sonic Wings Special launched for arcades in 1996, and Aero Fighters Assault/Sonic Wings Assault launched for the Nintendo 64 in 1997.

Sources: Success Corporation, 4Gamer (杉浦 諒)