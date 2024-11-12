Miko Senri's Yonimo Kahogo na Maо̄-sama Manga Ends

Series debuted in October 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Miko Senri, Kodansha

The December issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Wednesday that Miko Senri 's Yonimo Kahogo na Maо̄-sama (The Most Overprotective Demon King in the World) manga will end in the January 2025 issue on December 13.

The story follows high school student Seina Yamada, who lives alone. One day, she is saved from being cheated out of her money by a demon king. He suddenly demands Seina move in and live with him.

Senri launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in October 2023. Kodansha shipped the second compiled book volume on September 12.

Senri ended the A Kiss with a Cat ( Neko to Kiss ) manga in December 2022. Senri launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in August 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally in English.

