Tickets now available for one-night screening on December 12

Daft Punk began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for the 4K remastered version of their and Leiji Matsumoto 's anime musical INTERSTELLA 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem . Tickets are now available on the film's official website.

Image courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

The 4K remastered version will get a global theatrical release on December 12 for one night only, in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. The film will screen in more than 800 cinemas in more than 40 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, El Salvador, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the U.K., Uruguay, the United States, and Venezuela.

Trafalgar Releasing describes the film:

INTERSTELLA 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem was created by Daft Punk and Cédric Hervet in collaboration with Leiji Matsumoto and Toei Animation , and tells the story of the abduction of an alien music band by an evil human character who has dark plans.

Daft Punk will release a limited physical edition of the Discovery: INTERSTELLA 5555 Edition album the next day. The limited edition includes the original Japanese edition artwork, stickers, and Daft Club card. Three editions will be available for sale: the 5555 gold vinyl, 5555 numbered CDs, and 25,000 black vinyl. The band will also release a limited-edition plushie of the Crescendolls, the animated band featured in the film.

The original film received a Blu-ray Disc release in the United States in October 2011. The feature-length work already received a DVD release in the United States.

Source: Email correspondence