Kadokawa Lists Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody TV Anime With Sequel

Kadokawa 's listing of the 18th volume Ayamegumu 's manga adaptation of storywriter Hiro Ainana and character designer shri 's Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody ( Death March Kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyōsōkyoku ) light novel series features a cover image that states that a sequel television anime is in production. The 18th volume will ship on December 9.

The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in January 2018, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles, while Funimation streamed the English dub.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series and the manga adaptation in English.

The story of the original light novel series follows a 29-year-old programmer who is on a "death march," but one day he wakes up in another world after a nap. From a meteor shower he happens to gain vast riches, and he decides to go sightseeing. So begins his "heartwarming, occasionally serious, and harem" adventure in another world.

Ainana launched the series online on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2013, and Kadokawa published the first volume with illustrations by shri in in March 2014. Ainana ended the web novel series in March 2020, but Ainana has continued to write side stories online. The latest update was on November 9.

The print novels will have a different ending than the web novels.

Ayamegumu began the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Age Premium magazine, but the series moved to Monthly Dragon Age when Age Premium ceased publication in July 2015.

Akira Segami launched the Death March Kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyōsōkyoku Ex: Arisa Ōjo no Isekai Funtōki prequel manga spinoff in February 2018, and ended it in July 2018. The manga's one compiled book volume shipped in August 2018. A gourmet manga spinoff launched in January 2022, and the second volume shipped in March 2023.

