Riviera: The Promised Land Game's HD Remaster Heads West on Switch on November 28

Game launched for PC on July 17

Riviera: The Promised Land

Riviera: Yakusoku No Chi Riviera

Sting Entertainment will release the HD remastered version of its) role-playing game forSwitch in the West on November 28.

The game debuted in Japan last February for Switch, then got releases for iOS and Android devices on May 29. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide on July 17.

The remaster features new content, higher resolution graphics, a fast-forward option, autosave, and other additions.

The story follows Grim Angel Ein and his party as they set out to rescue the floating island Riviera from destruction.

The RPG originally debuted for WonderSwan Color in July 2002. The game got ports and Western releases from Atlus and 505 Games on Game Boy Advance and PlayStation Portable.

Riviera: The Promised Land is the first game in Sting's "Dept. Heaven" series. Other games in the series include Yggdra Union: We'll Never Fight Alone , Knights in the Nightmare , and Gungnir: Inferno of the Demon Lance and the War of Heroes .

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu