Sanrio to Stream I.Cinnamoroll Anime in English on YouTube

Series of shorts debuted in October 2023

Sanrio 's "Hello Kitty and Friends" YouTube channel revealed on Friday that the channel will stream the I.CINNAMOROLL Animation anime in English every Friday at 4:00 p.m. EST. It is unclear if the anime will have English subtitles or will be English dubbed, or when it will debut on the YouTube channel. The YouTube channel is streaming a trailer for the seires.

The ongoing anime debuted in Japan on television in October 2023, and also streams weekly on an official YouTube channel for the anime. The 56th episode premiered on Thursday. The anime features Japanese narration, but the official YouTube channel for the anime does not stream the series with English subtitles currently. Junya Enoki narrates the series.

In Cinnamoroll's origin story, a white dog flew down from the skies one day and was discovered by a female Cafe Cinnamon worker. The "I.Cinnamoroll" brand depicts an alternate world that poses a what-if question: What if Cinnamoroll had not met the Cafe Cinnamon worker on that fateful day? The "I" in the title stands for both the English first-person pronoun "I" and the Japanese word "ai" (love), and it represents the brand's theme of taking care of one's own body and mind.

The character previously inspired the Cinnamon the Movie anime in 2007, and he launched his own official YouTube channel in March 2023 with an earlier net anime Cinnamon Anime Damon.