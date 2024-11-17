Patapon Designer Hiroyuki Kotani to Release New Rhythm Game

Ratatan to launch in 2025 in collaboration with Kotani, Tokyo Virtual Theory

Game Source Entertainment announced on Saturday it will publish developers TVT and Ratata Arts's Ratatan rhythm game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in 2025.

The company featured a playable demo at the Game Source Entertainment booth at WePlay Expo 2024, which was part of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition from November 16 to November 17.

The company describes Ratatan as a "rhythmic roguelike action game" produced in collaboration with PATAPON game designer Hiroyuki Kotani and Tokyo Virtual Theory. The game will feature side-scrolling action with up to four players in online co-op.

Nelnel will serve as illustrator and character designer for the game.

Sony teased a new project in the Patapon series in January in a video about its newly announced pre-visualization studio Torchlight for the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES) event. The video featured a Patapon image with the caption "IP Development Gaming / Anime."

Sony 's Patapon game debuted for PlayStation Portable in Japan in December 2007 and in the West in February 2008. The game received a PlayStation 4 version in August 2017. The game also received two sequels: Patapon 2 in 2008 in Japan and 2009 in the West, and Patapon 3 in April 2011.