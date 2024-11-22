In This Corner (and Other Corners) of the World Film Streams on Crunchyroll

Image via Crunchyroll © 2018こうの史代・双葉社 / 「この世界の片隅に」製作委員会

announced on Friday that it is now streaming, the expanded version of's anime film adaptation of'smanga.is streaming the film worldwide outside of Japan, with subtitles in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and Italian.

JManga and Seven Seas Entertainment have both released the manga in English, and Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

1940's Hiroshima Prefecture. Suzu, a young woman from the countryside, joins her new husband and his family in the shipbuilding city of Kure. As her beautiful home collapses around her, Suzu must confront the challenges of a new life while coming to grips with a world in turmoil. Unwilling to give up hope, Suzu struggles against the horrors of war to create her own happiness.

Kouno serialized the manga in Weekly Manga Action from 2007 to 2009, and Futabasha published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga in October 2017.

The extended version of the film features about 30 more minutes of footage, and it opened in Japan in December 2019. The concept behind the new version is to give the perspective of "several more lives" in addition to Suzu's, so it has a new title to reflect the new theme. The new work adapts more scenes from the manga.

The original film opened in November 2016. GENCO and animation studio MAPPA produced the film. Shout! Factory and Funimation Films screened the original film in the United States and Canada in August 2017.

The film went on to win the Fujimoto Award, the Daijin (Minister) Prize from the Agency for Cultural Affairs , the Hiroshima Peace Film Award at the Hiroshima International Film Festival, Kinema Jumpo magazine's best Japanese movie of the year, the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year, and the Jury Award in the Feature Film Category at Annecy. The film was nominated in the Best Animated Feature-Independent for the 45th Annual Annie Awards. The film also won in the Theatrical Anime Division at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival, as well as the Animation Division at the 21st Japan Media Arts Festival Awards.

Source: Crunchyroll (José S.) via @WTK