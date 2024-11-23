Fate/stay night Heaven's Feel Movie Trilogy Streams on Crunchyroll on December 19

Film trilogy to stream with audio in Japanese, English; subtitles in English, Spanish, Portuguese

Crunchyroll announced at the Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase event on Saturday that it will stream the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy starting on December 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Crunchyroll will stream the films in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Channel Islands, Malta, Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, South Africa, and Latin America. The films will be available with subtitles in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and audio in Japanese and English.

Aniplex of America describes the first film in the trilogy:

The boy wished to protect the girl. That was his thought. 10 years after the Holy Grail War—a battle waged by Masters and Servants over the wish-granting container, the Holy Grail—another war breaks out in Fuyuki City. Shirou Emiya—the adopted son of Kiritsugu Emiya, a participant of the previous Holy Grail War—resolves to fight, carrying out Kiritsugu's dying wish. There's a young girl by Shirou's side —Sakura Matou. Every morning, she goes to Shirou's house to make breakfast and dinner for him, bringing kindness into the life of a boy utterly alone in the world. But once the Holy Grail War starts, there's a change in the air in Fuyuki City. Murders abound across the city, and the atmosphere grows ominous. Shirou decides to shelter Sakura in his home. Along with Saber, the Servant he summons, Shirou allies himself with the magus Rin Tohsaka and takes part in the Holy Grail War. But the battle starts to go awry as secret maneuvers by unseen forces are put into play.

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019. Aniplex of America released the film on home video in November 2019.

The third film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , opened in Japan in August 2020. The movie debuted at #1 during its opening weekend. Aniplex of America opened the film in the United States in November 2020. Aniplex of America released the film on home video in August 2021.

Sources: Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase event (Kalai Chik), Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)