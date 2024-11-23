Shinji Makari, DOUBLE-S' Issak Manga Ends in 19th Volume

Image via Amazon © Shinji Makari, DOUBLE-S, Kodansha

The 18th volume ofandmanga revealed on Thursday that the manga will end in its next volume.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in January 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus editions starting in spring 2025, and it describes the manga:

The year is A.D. 1620. Europe is riven with the conflagrations that will grow into the Thirty Years War. Catholic and Protestant forces clash across battlefields ruled by sword and gunpowder alike, and mercenaries of every stripe ply their trade. Among them is Issak, a lone Japanese warrior wielding a matchlock gun of strange design, on a sworn mission to find and kill the man who murdered his master and fled Japan for the other side of the world.

Makari is the author of the Yugo manga series, drawn by artist Shuu Akana . The original Yugo manga ran in Afternoon magazine from 1994 to 2004 and moved to Evening under the title Yugo the Negotiator in 2004. Kodansha has published a total of 38 compiled book volumes for the original series. Makari and Akana ended the Yugo Final sequel manga in November 2015.

The Yugo the Negotiator television anime series premiered in Japan in 2004, and ADV Films released it on DVD in North America.

DOUBLE-S previously collaborated with Hiroshi Takashige ( Spriggan ) on the Until Death Do Us Part manga. The duo ended the manga in November 2015. Yen Press published the manga in English.