BOMHAT's A Kingdom of Quartz Manga to End on December 24

Image via Amazon © Bomhat, Kodansha Comics

The January issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine announced on Monday that BOMHAT 's A Kingdom of Quartz ( Quartz no О̄koku ) fantasy adventure manga will publish its finale in the next issue on December 24.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

A Kingdom of Quartz is the story of elegant creatures with magnificent wings and peerless strength who, by the Goddess's will, protect the Kingdom of Quartz from infiltration by demonic forces: These are the heroes known as Angels. A little girl named Blue, who was born with mysterious black wings, spends every waking moment dreaming of becoming an Angel herself. Then, one day, Blue meets a prince, and the cogs of her fate twist and heave, enmeshing her in tragedy and adventure…

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in December 2022. Kodansha will ship the fourth compiled book volume on December 23. Kodansha USA shipped the second volume on June 18.

BOMHAT wrote the manga first in English, and it was translated into Japanese for release in Japan.

