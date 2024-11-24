Manga Creator Rieko Takeishi Dies

Reiko-san ga Iku manga creator died after 8-year battle with unspecified illness

Image via Amazon © Rieko Takeishi, Shogakukan

Manga creatorannounced on her X/Twitter account on Thursday that her sister, former manga creator Rieko Takeishi, had died after an eight-year battle with an unspecified illness.

Takeishi drew shōjo manga mainly in the 1980s, drawing manga such as Reiko-san ga Iku, Tengoku-teki Saijitsu, Shigeki-kun no Akarui Seikatsu , and Uchi no Fusaku . She also drew one-shots such as "RAINBOW," "Heaven & Hell," "HOSPITAL," and "Taste of Mom."

Takeishi drew many manga for the now-defunct JUNE magazine, which was the first publication in Japan that focused on telling stories about homosexual relationships for a female audience. She also drew manga for the Petit Comic magazine.

Yamashita is herself known for such manga as Twisted Sisters and the award-winning Land manga. Yamashita noted in the announcement that she found out later that the memorial photo used for Takeishi was taken by the famous American rock-and-roll photographer Bob Gruen, and she thanked Gruen for taking such a wonderful photo.

