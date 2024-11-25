Voice Actress Junko Hori Dies at 89

Voice actress starred in such anime as; dubbed Bart infor 15 seasons

Talent agencyannounced on Monday that voice actressdied on November 18 of senility. She was 89.

A funeral was held for close relatives only.

In anime Hori is perhaps best known for her role as the titular Hattori-kun in various Ninja Hattori anime such as Ninja Hattori , Ninja Hattori-kun , and several films. She voiced titular roles in Rain Boy , Chinpui , and Cat Eyed Boy , Ikasama in The Adventures of Gamba , Kurio Mifune in Speed Racer , Tako-chan in Voltes V , Annie Inch in Little Lulu , Mack the Stray Dog in Gulliver's Travels Beyond the Moon , Zanelli in Night on the Galactic Railroad , Gilby in Vicke the Little Viking , Tabasa in Sindbad the Sailor , and Sasuke in Legend of the Mystical Ninja . She also voiced roles in such anime as Kimba the White Lion , The Mysterious Cities of Gold , The Gutsy Frog , Game Center Arashi , Gan Gan Ganko-chan , Cinderella Boy , Anne of Green Gables , and Astro Boy .

In video games, Hori voiced Sunakake Baba in the Gegege no Kitaro series of games, and Sasuke in the Ganbare Goemon series of games.

Hori also dubbed roles in Western films such as Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome , Annie Get Your Gun , and To Kill a Mockingbird , among others. She also dubbed Jerry in the Tom & Jerry cartoon series and Bart Simpson in the first 15 seasons of The Simpsons .

