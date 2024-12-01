Head Start at Birth Isekai Anime Gets 2nd Season in January

The media company Digimerce announced on Sunday that the short anime of Umika 's Head Start at Birth ( 0-Saiji Start Dash Monogatari or "0 years old child starting dash story") novel series has a second season. The season will premiere on the TV Saitama channel on January 5 at 5:55 p.m. (3:55 a.m.) It will also run on various streaming services, starting with ABEMA , DMM TV , U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , Bandai Channel , Hulu , Animate Times , and AnimeFesta on January 5 at 6:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m.)

The cast and staff are returning for the new season.

The story centers on Lilia, a girl reincarnated in another world as a newborn child of a marquis, but retained her memory as a gamer in her previous life. When Lilia finds out that magic exists in the new world she was in, her gamer instincts kick in and she begin training when she could only crawl as a baby. As a result, Lilia's magic reached the level of a sage at the age of five. She is then invited to the royal palace and had a fateful encounter with someone.

Umika launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2019.

Reku Hayase , the novel series' illustrator, launched the manga adaptation in September 2020. Shusuisha's Shōjo Sengen Label publishes the manga adaptation digitally, and published the seventh compiled book volume physically on September 25.

Sources: @Press, Comic Natalie