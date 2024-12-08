Masami Kurumada, Seira Shimotsuki to Launch New Saint Seiya Shōjo Spinoff Manga

Saint Mariya manga about Graad University student to launch on January 6

The January 2025 issue of Akita Shoten 's Princess magazine announced on Friday that Masami Kurumada and Seira Shimotsuki will launch a new Saint Seiya shōjo manga titled Saint Mariya in the magazine's next issue on January 6.

The new manga centers on a young girl named Mariya, who is looking forward to start her school life in Graad University. However, something strange happens in the auditorium after a certain harp is played.

Kurumada recently published a special manga, which is a sequel of Saint Seiya : Next Dimension , titled " Saint Seiya Then: Haikyo no Hana" (Flowers of Ruin) in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine on November 14.

Kurumada's Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga ended in Weekly Shōnen Champion 's 31st issue of 2024 on July 4. The 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 8. Kurumada had been serializing the manga since 2006.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.

Knights of the Zodiac , the live-action Hollywood film based on the original manga, opened in Japan in April 2023. The film is titled Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. The film began screening in the U.S. that May.



Shimotsuki drew the two-volume manga adaptation of Shio Akizuki 's Senetsunagara, Kōtei (Kōho) o Kyōiku Shimasu Tadashi, Kōkyū-iri wa Itashimasen light novel series. Rena Kyōgoku and Shimotsuki launched the Kōkyū Hiyaku: Oyotsugi Tanjō no Tame no Midarana Okusuri (Secret Medicine of the Inner Palace: A Lewd Medicine for the Birth of an Heir) manga on Shueisha 's Digital Margaret spinoff website from Margaret shōjo manga magazine, in April 2023. The series ended on February 6. Shueisha published two volumes of the manga digitally on August 2.

