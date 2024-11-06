Saint Seiya: The Next Dimension Manga Gets Sequel

Image via Amazon Japan © Akita Shoten, Masami Kurumada

This year's 49th issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday thatis publishing a sequel oftitled "Then: Haikyo no Hana" (Flowers of Ruin) in the magazine's next issue on November 14. The special manga will have eight pages with full color.

Kurumada's Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga ended in the magazine's 31st issue on July 4. The 16th and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on Friday.

The series went on hiatus in June 2023, and returned on May 16 for its final arc.

The manga resumed from the previous hiatus in April 2023 with the "Final Series Prequel," which ran for eight chapters. The manga had been on hiatus since July 2021 before that.

Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006, and Akita Publishing released the 15th compiled book volume on May 8. Kurumada previously stated in September 2022 that the manga's "final series" would have 16 chapters.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.

Knights of the Zodiac , the live-action Hollywood film based on the original manga, opened in Japan in April 2023. The film is titled Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. The film began screening in the U.S. that May.

